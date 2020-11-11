Trump Explodes After GOP Philly City Commissioner Says Voter Fraud Allegations ‘Have No Basis in Fact at All’ — WATCH

Donald Trump blew a gasket on Twitter after watching Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt say they’ve seen no evidence of voter fraud.

Said Schmidt: “I have seen the most fantastical things on social media, making completely ridiculous allegations that have no basis in fact at all.”

“People should be mindful that there are bad actors who are lying to them,” Schmidt added. “And they need to turn to people that they trust and to sources of information that they trust, and not rumors and not nonsense included in lawsuits or anything else like that.”

Trump flew into a rage on Twitter after watching the segment, tweeting, “A guy named Al Schmidt, a Philadelphia Commissioner and so-called Republican (RINO), is being used big time by the Fake News Media to explain how honest things were with respect to the Election in Philadelphia. He refuses to look at a mountain of corruption & dishonesty. We win!”

Twitter tagged Trump’s statement as a false claim.