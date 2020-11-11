Michael Cohen, Orange Menace, Four Seasons and Furries, Charlie Baker, Vaccine Timing, Dolly Parton, Alaska: HOT LINKS

MICHAEL COHEN. Trump will be at Mar-a-Lago during Biden’s inauguration. “I don’t believe he’s going to go to the inauguration because he himself fundamentally cannot sit in a chair knowing that the cameras are on him and that the world is looking at him as a loser. He cannot do that.”

ORANGE MENACE OF PUTRESCENCE. We love Stacey Abrams’ description of Trump, and so does Stephen Colbert.

FOUR SEASONS TOTAL LANDSCAPING. The famed Giuliani press conference site has become a virtual haven for the furry community.

BRIAN MAIORANA. Trump cultist arrested on Staten Island for “threatening to kill and ordering others to kill protestors, politicians and law enforcement in retaliation for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.” ““Mr. Maiorana’s online posts called for violence against our entire community—protestors, politicians, and law enforcement officers alike. His alleged threats are disturbing and far outside of acceptable norms, but they also violated federal law. A word of advice to those who haven’t yet figured this out—the FBI will carry out our mission to protect the public’s safety and our constitutional right to disagree with one another, but we will not tolerate threats and acts of violence.”

CHARLIE BAKER. Massachusetts GOP Governor says Trump’s obstruction of Biden transition is not in the country’s best interest.

Massachusetts (Republican) Governor Charlie Baker says the Trump administration’s use of the Dept of Justice is “wildly inappropriate”, calls on Trump team to immediately work with Biden transition team.



MICHIGAN. Trump file lawsuit to halt ballot certification: “Filed on Tuesday, the campaign sought to halt the state and Wayne County canvassing board from certifying ballots that were either received after election day or were counted when poll challengers weren’t present. The Trump campaign’s newest lawsuit is the latest in a series of litigation efforts brought against Michigan election officials, whom the president and his allies argue kept designated challengers from viewing the process and backdated absentee ballots received after election day.”

ALASKA. Trump, Senator Dan Sullivan projected to win election.

CALIFORNIA. Trump supporter files restraining order, says he’s being taunted by pro-Biden neighbors.

VACCINE TIMING. Anthony Fauci said we could all have access to a COVID vaccine by April: “It is likely, though the final determination has not been made, that healthcare providers who put themselves in harm’s way to take care of individuals will be of the highest priority.”

HALSEY. Why she changed her name from Ashley.

SCORCHED EARTH. Trump removes Michael Kuperberg, scientist in charge of assessing climate change: “According to two people close to the administration, he is expected to be replaced by David Legates, a deputy assistant secretary at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who previously worked closely with climate change denial groups.”

UNDERCOVER VIDEO OF THE DAY. Dolly Parton.

HUMP DAY HAIRY. Danilo.