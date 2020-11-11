Brazil’s Bolsonaro: ‘We Have to Stop Being a Country of Sissies’ About COVID, ‘Everyone is Going to Die One Day’ — WATCH

At a ceremony to launch a tourism program at the Planalto Palace, in Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told citizens to “stop being a country of sissies” about the COVID pandemic. Brazil currently has nearly half a million active cases, and 163,000 have died.

Said Bolsonaro: “Everything now is the pandemic. We have to put a stop to that. I’m sorry for all those who have died, I am sorry. All of us are going to die one day. Everyone is going to die one day. There is no point in escaping from that, escaping from reality. We have to stop being a country of sissies.”