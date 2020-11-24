Trump Authorizes Biden Transition But Says He ‘Will Never Concede’

The General Services Administration on Monday acknowledged Joe Biden as “”the apparent president-elect” and allowed his team to begin its transition into office. Donald Trump said he authorized the move but said he would continue to pursue his baseless claims of election fraud and tweeted that he “will never concede.”

What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. November 23, 2020

NBC News reports: “GSA Administrator Emily Murphy said in a letter that Biden, whom she referred to as ‘the apparent president-elect,’ is now able to get access to millions of dollars in federal funds and other resources to begin his transition to power. In her letter, Murphy also denied that she had been under pressure from the White House to delay the process.”

Said Murphy: “I have dedicated much of my adult life to public service, and I have always strived to do what is right. Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official — including those who work at the White House or GSA — with regard to the substance or timing of my decision.”