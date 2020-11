A video of conservative troll and faded actor James Woods playing Rudy Giuliani in the 2003 film Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story, has gone viral thanks to the precipitous decline of the former ‘America’s Mayor’ and the apt casting. Prepare for a good laugh. More than one million viewers already have.

This romantic moonlit scene in RUDY: THE RUDY GIULIANI STORY absolutely murdered me. I am dead. pic.twitter.com/eRZuxM0iMI — Marie Bardi (@mariebardi) November 24, 2020

Twitter weighs in:

Courtesy of the dentist, I have several stitches in my lip. I've spent a few days making sure not to laugh, to avoid excruciating pain. Managed to pull it off. Then tonight I saw James Woods' laughable portrayal of Rudy Giuliani and… there go the stitches. Fuck you James Woods! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 24, 2020

I didn't think 2020 had anything left to give us (or take away from us) but I was wrong because here's an unearthed clip of the 2003 movie "Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story" starring James Woods as Rudy Giuliani and it is fucking G O L D.



pic.twitter.com/eAxrrQyqgz November 24, 2020

James Woods (while portraying Rudy Giuliani) glowing about how Republicans β€œmade things better” during an era where they routinely admitted to crippling Black America for political purposes is sooooo representative of why the GOP is dying a slow death. Quotes below: pic.twitter.com/CdrjiA5NTR — Matthew Rago (@Mattrago98) November 24, 2020

i wonder if james woods is more embarassed to have played rudy giuliani than rudy giuliani is embarrassed to have been played by james woods? https://t.co/jQTcfurtfO — Chez Wick (@iTzcarlinn) November 24, 2020

James Woods should definitely make a sequel to this to cover the period from 2002 to the present. https://t.co/ZyWVgKwHl1 — Schooley (@Rschooley) November 24, 2020

…



James Woods as Rudy Giuliani



… pic.twitter.com/XRdMvik0cQ — 🚷 πŸ †πŸ πŸ„ΎπŸ„½πŸ„Ά πŸ †πŸ„°πŸ ˆ πŸ πŸ„°πŸ ˆ Β© (@TheDrunkenMick) November 24, 2020