Trump Fires Federal Election Security Official Who Said There Was No Evidence of Voter Fraud

Donald Trump on Tuesday night fired (via tweet) Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, for a statement it put out last week saying that this year’s election was the most secure in U.S. history.

The firing came as Trump continued to push baseless conspiracy theories that massive voter fraud cost him the election.

Tweeted Trump: “The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, ‘glitches’ in the voting machines which changed……votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

Said Krebs to NBC News: “I’m proud of the work we did at CISA. I’m proud of the teammates I had at CISA. We did it right.”