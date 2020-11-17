Lysandra Ohstrom, Biden Staff, Iran, Raymond Barnard, The Crown, Princess Diana, Fin Whales, Bleachers: HOT LINKS

STAFFING UP. Biden White House taking shape: “President-elect Joe Biden is beginning to fill out his roster of top White House aides, with Cedric Richmond, Jen O’Malley Dillon and Steve Ricchetti planning to take top jobs, according to people familiar with the matter. Richmond, a Louisiana congressman, will have a senior role that would include public engagement. O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager, will be a deputy chief of staff and Ricchetti, Biden’s campaign chairman, will be given a senior role, the people said.”

INVESTIGATIONS. Biden says he isn’t interested in investigating Trump administration: “Biden has raised concerns that investigations would further divide a country he is trying to unite and risk making every day of his presidency about Trump, said the sources, who spoke on background to offer details of private conversations. They said he has specifically told advisers that he is wary of federal tax investigations of Trump or of challenging any orders Trump may issue granting immunity to members of his staff before he leaves office.”

LYSANDRA OHSTROM. Ivanka Trump’s former best friend speaks out: “Since 2007, I’ve worn a necklace with my name written in Arabic, and Ivanka grew increasingly irritated by it. Sometimes, she would randomly say, ‘I hate that thing.’ Then one night in the middle of dinner, she glanced at the necklace and said, ‘How does your Jewish boyfriend feel when you are having sex and that necklace hits him the face? How can you wear that thing? It just screams, terrorist.'”

IRAN. Trump sought options for attacking Iran over nuclear program last week: “A range of senior advisers dissuaded the president from moving ahead with a military strike. The advisers — including Vice President Mike Pence; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Christopher C. Miller, the acting defense secretary; and Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — warned that a strike against Iran’s facilities could easily escalate into a broader conflict in the last weeks of Mr. Trump’s presidency.”

RAYMOND BAYNARD. The thirst is real for this Hamilton actor.

PAUL BURRELL. Princess Diana’s longtime butler, friend and confidante, says The Crown is “fair and accurate.”

BUT THE REST OF THE ROYAL FAMILY…has some grievances…

NORTH DAKOTA. Sheriffs refuse to enforce mask mandate: “We will not be enforcing the mandates as they have been put out. We will, however, encourage the public to try to be as safe as possible, respect each other.”

FIN WHALES. Abnormal number of carcasses wash up in France.

An 'abnormal' number of fin whales mysteriously washed up on France’s western shores – why is this happening? https://t.co/ksdk0HAmI9 pic.twitter.com/KthjHJZOI0 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 16, 2020

TEASER OF THE DAY. Shawn Mendes announces new single with Justin Bieber.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Bleachers – “chinatown” ft. Bruce Springsteen.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 2. Ariana Grande “34+35”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Pieces of a Woman.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. Tom & Jerry.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Habibi.