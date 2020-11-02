Trump Tells Chanting Florida Crowd That He’ll ‘Fire Fauci’ After the Election: WATCH

At a Florida super spreader rally that lasted until almost 1 am last night, Donald Trump responded when the crowd began chanting “Fire Fauci”, referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor who has been sidelined on Trump’s team to make way for Dr. Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist who has pushed for a “herd immunity” strategy that would kill millions.

236,000 people have already died on Trump’s watch.

Said Trump after listening to the covidiots for nearly 20 seconds: “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait till a little bit after the election. appreciate the advice. He’s been wrong a lot. He’s a nice man, though. He’s been wrong on a lot.”

Crowd chants “fire Fauci!”.



Trump says just wait until after the election.



There will be a massive purge of people who know what the fuck they are doing whether he wins or not.



pic.twitter.com/8lUoqq1u3H — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 2, 2020

Fauci has been speaking candidly about the U.S. situation with coronavirus, telling the Washington Post in a weekend interview: “We’re in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation. All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.”

Trump has repeatedly and recently said we are “rounding the turn” on the virus.