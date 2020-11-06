As Reelection Chances Vanish, Desperate Trump Spews Voter Fraud Lies in Shocking Speech of ‘Historic Dishonesty’ – WATCH

As his chances of winning the election dwindled amid the counting of ballots in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, Donald Trump lied to the American public about alleged voter fraud.

CNN’s Daniel Dale fact-checked Trump’s speech, and called it “the most dishonest speech of his presidency.”

The Washington Post called it “a speech of historic dishonesty.”

The WaPo wrote: “For 15 minutes, he delineated nonsensical allegations about the state of the presidential election, claiming to be the victim of nefarious efforts to prevent him from earning a second term. And when he finished, after espousing obviously false claims to a room of reporters who knew better, he didn’t even have the courage to face their inevitably probing and challenging questions.”

Wrote Dale: “I’ve watched or read the transcript of every Trump speech since late 2016. I’ve cataloged thousands and thousands of his false claims.I have never seen him lie more thoroughly and more egregiously than he did on Thursday evening at the White House.”

Check out Dale’s fact-check here.

Trump opens his news conference by saying "if you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us." This is a lie. There is no evidence of election fraud. pic.twitter.com/BAVSazAmLr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2020

Alex Jones would blush at this stuff pic.twitter.com/xuIU7DAtqv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2020

Insane — after arguing that Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin were rigged against him because all the votes were counted, Trump calls for all the votes to be counted in Arizona. He's blatantly trying to have it both ways. pic.twitter.com/UoAvMCqvOW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2020

"The officials overseeing the counting in Pennsylvania and other key states are all part of a corrupt Democratic machine" — Trump smears elections officials pic.twitter.com/1Zc92xFcsK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2020

"As you know, I've claimed certain states," Trump says, as though calling dibs means he's won. He then walks off without taking any questions. pic.twitter.com/q0V2bIhipY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2020

Full speech:

ABC, CBS and NBC all cut away from Trump’s speech because he was lying.

The NYT reports: “Although the cable news networks CNN and Fox News continued carrying Mr. Trump’s remarks live, the decision by the broadcast networks to break away deprived Mr. Trump of a significantly larger audience for his unfiltered — and un-fact-checked — remarks on the election. The three network evening newscasts are seen by a larger and broader viewership than the programming on CNN, MSNBC and Fox News at that hour.”