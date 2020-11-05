Desperate Cheeto, Biden’s Cabinet, Adrian Tam, Joe Manganiello, Jared Kushner, Baby Shark, Sam Smith: HOT LINKS

DESPERATE CHEETO. Trump issues unhinged all-caps, lie: “IF YOU COUNT THE LEGAL VOTES, I EASILY WIN THE ELECTION! IF YOU COUNT THE ILLEGAL AND LATE VOTES, THEY CAN STEAL THE ELECTION FROM US!”

(Note: There is no evidence Democrats are trying to steal the election.) pic.twitter.com/Fvaz3heZdc — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 5, 2020

BIDEN’S CABINET HOPES. Are progressives out? Axios thinks so: “Republicans’ likely hold on the Senate is forcing Joe Biden’s transition team to consider limiting its prospective Cabinet nominees to those who Mitch McConnell can live with, according to people familiar with the matter. A source close to McConnell tells Axios a Republican Senate would work with Biden on centrist nominees but no ‘radical progressives’ or ones who are controversial with conservatives. This political reality could result in Biden having a more centrist Cabinet.”

LAWYERING UP. Biden campaign tells supporters to stay calm as Trump prepares lawsuits…

GET ME MURDOCH. Donald Trump complained to FOX News chief that the network called Arizona for Biden.

LANA DEL REY. Is she a Trump voter?

IT’S HIS GOING TO WORK LOOK. Meet Joe Manganiello’s blue mohawk.

ADRIAN TAM. Meet the gay man who beat a Proud Boy to win Hawaii’s House election. “I always say representation matters. I am glad that I can bring that perspective to the legislature when it comes to making decisions. I always say a legislature should reflect what a state looks like. I am glad to be the only one, but I hope I am not the last one.”

OAN. Network tells viewers Trump won a “decisive victory” and “Democrats are tossing Republican ballots, harvesting fake ballots, and delaying the results to create confusion.”

HEARTLESS. Jared Kushner’s management company files to evict hundreds of families amid COVID pandemic: “Those facing eviction proceedings once courts begin hearing cases again include a nurse who struggled financially during the pandemic, health-care administrators and a single mother who is currently unemployed.”

RECORD BREAKER OF THE DAY. Baby Shark has dethroned “Despacito” as the most-viewed YouTube video in history.

Baby Shark swims to the top of YouTube, officially becoming the No. 1 most-viewed YouTube video in history, with 7.04 billion YouTube views!

Thanks for all your love and support, everyone!



Watch Baby Shark Dance: https://t.co/MVc3sFwkFp#BabySharkNo1 #BabyShark #BabySharkDance pic.twitter.com/TsyBvG83lT — pinkfong_usa (@pinkfong_usa) November 2, 2020

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Alesso x Charlotte Lawrence – “THE END”.

MUSIC INTERVIEW OF THE DAY. Sam Smith talks about their inspirations.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Morris Huang at Taiwan Pride by Even Cheng.