Utah Officials Find Bizarre Metallic Monolith in Remote Wilderness: WATCH

Officials from Utah Department of Public Safety and Utah Division of Wildlife Resource were counting bighorn sheep in a remote region of the state’s southern desert when they came across a 12-foot tall metallic monolith that looked like something out of a Stanley Kubrick film.

The @UtahDPS helicopter was assisting the @UtahDWR in counting bighorn sheep in remote southern Utah Wednesday when the crew encountered something entirely 'out of this world'…@KSL5TV #KSLTV #Utah



Photojournalist: @Photog_Steve5 pic.twitter.com/f8P0fayDIS — Andrew Adams (@AndrewAdamsKSL) November 21, 2020

KSL reports: “[Pilot Bret] Hutchings said it didn’t look like it was dropped into the ground from above. It was firmly planted there. ‘We were, like, thinking is this something NASA stuck up there or something. Are they bouncing satellites off it or something?’ Hutchings questioned. That said, the crew decided it didn’t appear there was any scientific purpose to it. Hutchings said it looked as if it was manmade – perhaps more of an art form than any kind of alien lifeform.”