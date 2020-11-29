Utah’s Mysterious Monolith Has Vanished

The mysterious 12-foot monolith discovered by officials from Utah Department of Public Safety and Utah Division of Wildlife Resource while counting bighorn sheep in a remote region of the state’s southern desert has vanished.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports: “The Salt Lake Tribune went to the former location of the obelisk Saturday to confirm its absence. All that was left of the tower was a triangular metal piece that used to be on top and a hole where the base of the tower stood. There are trails and tracks in the area around the obelisk from the many visitors who have come to see it over the past week. The Bureau of Land Management says it did not remove the obelisk.”

Spencer Owen, a Salt Lake City resident shared a video to social media after visiting the site and finding the monolith gone.