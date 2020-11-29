Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Partner Marlon Reis Test Positive for COVID

Colorado Governor Jared Polis

Colorado Governor Jared Polis and his partner Marlon Reis tested positive for COVID-19 according to an announcement sent out by the governor.

Said Polis: “This evening I learned that First Gentleman Marlon Reis and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are both asymptomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate at home.. … Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits. No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly.”