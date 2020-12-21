In a recent episode of Bruce Bozzi’s ‘Quarantined with Bruce’ SiriusXM show, Anderson Cooper told Bozzi that he wished he had become a father sooner.

Said Anderson: “I don’t think I would have made the decision if I didn’t feel I was really ready. And I definitely have, yeah, I just feel like this is absolutely what I should be doing. And I mean, I wish I had done it sooner and it’s just, it’s extraordinary to me, sort of the amount of…I mean, I’ve been, been able to spend the whole, days. I mean, all my time with him really, you know, during this pandemic and it’s just, it’s been amazing. And I can’t, I’ve never like woken up early in the morning. I now like bolt out of bed at 7 without an alarm clock or 6:30. And I want to be there when he wakes up at 8:45 and I love, I mean, I just love every aspect of it and it’s just truly the greatest thing ever. And I sort of just feel like I, what was I doing before?”

Anderson also spoke about his sad history with the New Year’s Eve holiday and how it has changed for him.

“My dad died a couple of days after New Year’s Eve, January 5th in 1978,” Anderson added. “And so I remember that New Year’s Eve distinctly, cause he was in the hospital and it was so like terrifying and it was just, it would kind of ruin New Year’s Eve for me from then on, it was sort of became this night of like terror basically, and like sadness. And so I actually I’ve hated New Year’s Eve always until I, you know, CNN needed somebody one year. I don’t know how many, 15, however many years ago it was. … 20 years ago or something. And I volunteered cause I like, it’s such a bad night to go out in New York generally, you know, like you couldn’t find a cab traditionally or the lines at a coat check of a club would be really long. And so I just started working it and I actually found out I love being in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.”