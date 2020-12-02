Trump Allies Roger Stone, Lou Dobbs Accuse Bill Barr of Aiding ‘Deep State’ After AG Disputes President’s Claims of Election Fraud: WATCH

Donald Trump’s allies are turning on Bill Barr after the U.S. Attorney General disputed the president’s claims of widespread voter fraud in a new interview.

The AP reports: “Barr told the AP that U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but ‘to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.’ The comments, which drew immediate criticism from Trump attorneys, were especially notable coming from Barr, who has been one of the president’s most ardent allies.”

In a video posted to the social media platform Parler (and reposted on Twitter), Roger Stone came for Barr, saying, “We have a two-tiered justice system and Bill Barr’s job is to block for the deep state.”

Roger Stone on Bill Barr…



No justice coming from DOJ! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Ho5TNXnXdk — Lyle B Petersen (@LylePetersen14) December 2, 2020

FOX Business host Lou Dobbs, said, “For the Attorney General of the United States to make that statement, he is either a liar or a fool but both. He may be perhaps compromised. He may be simply unprincipled. Or he may be personally distraught or ill.”