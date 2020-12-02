DOJ Investigating Bribery-for-Pardon Scheme Amid Reports Trump Considering Pardons for His Family, Giuliani

The Department of Justice is investigating a possible bribery-for-pardon scheme involving presidential pardons.

CNN reports: “The disclosure is in 20 pages of partially redacted documents made public by the DC District Court on Tuesday afternoon. The records show Chief Judge Beryl Howell’s review in August of a request from prosecutors to access documents obtained in a search as part of a bribery-for-pardon investigation. The filings don’t reveal a timeline of the alleged scheme, or any names of people potentially involved, except that communications between people including at least one lawyer were seized from an office that was raided sometime before the end of this summer. No one appears to have been publicly charged with a related crime to date.”

News of the scheme comes amid revelations that Trump has discussed preemptively pardoning his children, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The NYT reports: “Mr. Trump has told others that he is concerned that a Biden Justice Department might seek retribution against the president by targeting the oldest three of his five children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump — as well as Ms. Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, a White House senior adviser. Donald Trump Jr. had been under investigation by Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel, for contacts that the younger Mr. Trump had had with Russians offering damaging information on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, but he was never charged.”