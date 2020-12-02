Pardoned Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Tweets Call for Trump to Declare Martial Law and Use Military to Oversee New Election

Pardoned former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn tweeted out a call for Donald Trump to declare martial law and allow the military to oversee a new election.

Right Wing Watch reports: “We the People Convention, an Ohio group with Tea Party roots, made the call for martial law in a full-page ad in the right-wing Washington Times and a press release distributed Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the press release had been shared more than 70,000 times online. [Lin] Wood (a QAnon supporting and pro-Trump attorney who also represents Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse) tweeted a link to the press release, adding his own message: “Good morning. Our country is headed to civil war. A war created by 3rd party bad actors for their benefit – not for We The People. Communist China is leading the nefarious efforts to take away our freedom. @realDonaldTrump should declare martial law.”