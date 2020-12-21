California Governor Gavin Newsom in Quarantine After COVID Exposure

California Governor Gavin Newsom has re-entered quarantine after a staffer tested positive for COVID-10.

The L.A. Times reports: “Newsom tested negative but will enter quarantine as a precaution, in accordance with state public health guidelines. Other staffers in the governor’s office who were exposed to the infected individual also tested negative. They will begin 10-day quarantines, the representative said.”

The governor’s office’s statement: “The individual in question came into contact with the Governor and a few other staff members. The Governor tested negative today as did the other staff members. In an abundance of caution, the Governor will begin a ten day quarantine per state guidelines. The Governor and staff will be tested again in the next few days and continue to follow state and CDC guidelines. We wish our staff member who tested positive well.”



