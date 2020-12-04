After 3rd Monolith Appears in California, Homophobic White Supremacists Tear It Down Chanting ‘Christ is King’ and Replace it with Wooden Cross: WATCH

Following the appearance (and disappearance) last week in the Utah desert of a mysterious monolith, two others have appeared — one in Romania, and another at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California. Hikers began flocking to the monolith after it appeared there.

(Photos by @Atownreporter)

Unfortunately, the monolith was removed in an ugly, Trumpian manner on Wednesday night, and livestreamed on the blockchain streaming site DLive. Some of the livestream was reshared to social media.

During the livestream, a group of young vandals tore down the monolith and replace it with a wooden cross.

Said the group’s leader: “Christ is king of this country. We don’t want illegal aliens from Mexico or outer space. So let’s tear this bitch down, c’mon.”

The group, one of whom wore a MAGA headband, then began chanting “Christ is king” as they rocked the metal obelisk to the ground.

“America first,” said one of the men after it was on the ground.

A second video shows the losers erecting their wooden cross and kicking the “gay ass monolith” while beating it with a shovel.

— Zoomer Guy ☦️🇦🇲 (@zoomer_guy) December 4, 2020

VICE reports: “The group then places a wooden cross near the site of the monolith. They go on to pose and take pictures with the two pieces of plywood, all stepping with one boot on the monolith as if it’s a hunting trophy. After the photo shoot, they tie ropes around the monolith and drag it down the mountain, calling it names and cheering.”

VICE adds that another livestream posted to the site showed the men saying they had driven 5 hours to get there and repeatedly mentioned “burning crosses and white power.”

VICE adds: “CultureWarCriminal and his crew then have an impromptu roundtable discussion in the bushes, contemplating if those pursuing them are a part of the Antifa movement. ‘Antifa isn’t one to underestimate,’ the group concludes. They then devise a plan, seemingly getting excited using military vernacular, to call the police and frame those after them as the monolith destroyers. In the end, the crusaders left empty handed, back to their macho selves, bragging about their escape on the car ride home.”

The Atascadero Police are investigating and the mayor released a statement: “We are upset that these young men felt the need to drive 5 hours to come into our community and vandalize the Monolith. The Monolith was something unique and fun in an otherwise stressful time.”

In Romania, the monolith was removed after about 4 days: “The local police told Reuters that officers are investigating the provenance of the structure, which had been illegally placed in a protected archaeological area before its unexplained removal.”