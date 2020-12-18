Acting Defense Sec’y Chris Miller Orders Pentagon to Stop Cooperating with Biden Transition Team

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered all Pentagon departments to stop cooperating with the incoming Biden administration’s transition team on Thursday night.

Axios reports: “A top Biden official was unaware of the directive. Administration officials left open the possibility cooperation would resume after a holiday pause. The officials were unsure what prompted Miller’s action, or whether President Trump approved. Miller’s move, which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon, was the biggest eruption yet of animus and mistrust toward the Biden team from the top level of the Trump administration.”

Blocking the transition could have slowed down vaccine rollout. But they didn't care.



Pausing Pentagon cooperation with the transition could put people in danger. But they don't care. https://t.co/22fVUKzypR December 18, 2020