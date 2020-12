Meryl Streep’s performance of “It’s Not About Me” from Netflix’s The Prom gets a lip-sync send-up from 11 drag queens in a new clip.

Check out Manila Luzon as Dee Dee Allen, Monique Heart as Miranda Priestley, Dani Kay as Donna Sheridan, Kim Chi as Sister Aloysius, Jinkx Monsoon as Madeline Ashton, Jewels Long Beach as Margaret Thatcher, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo as Julia Child, Big Dee as Mary Fisher, Willam as Sophie, Valentina as Aunt March, and Delta Work as The Witch.