Gilligan’s Island, Elton John, ‘The Batman’, Secret Service, Ken Jennings, Ireland, Kylie and Dua Lipa: HOT LINKS

A Happy New Year to all and a healthy, Trump-free 2021!

SECRET SERVICE. Biden to get agents he’s familiar with as Trump-allied agents are transferred. “The Secret Service is making some staff changes in the presidential detail that will guard President-elect Joe Biden, amid concerns from Biden allies that some current members were politically aligned with President Trump, according to two people familiar with the changes.”

MINNEAPOLIS. Police fatally shoot man during traffic stop: “Minneapolis police shot and killed a man they say fired first during a traffic stop on the city’s south side Wednesday night. Hours afterward, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said he will release body camera footage of the shooting Thursday. It was the first police killing in Minneapolis since the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of four since-fired police officers.”

RIP. Gilligan’s Island‘s Mary Ann, Dawn Wells dies of COVID complications at 82.

NO DATA. Pfizer warns that there is “no data to demonstrate that a single dose of its coronavirus vaccine will provide protection from infection after 21 days.” after UK begins vaccination regimen.

LIFESAVER. Elton John reveals what has gotten him through the COVID pandemic.

SAMUEL LITTLE. The most prolific serial killer in US history is dead: [Little], with nearly 60 confirmed victims, died Wednesday in California. He was 80. … A skilled artist, he even provided Holland with dozens of paintings and drawings of his victims, sometimes scribbling their names when he could remember them, as well as details such as the year and location of the murder and where he’d dumped the body.”

THE BATMAN. There’s trouble on the set between Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves.

KEN JENNINGS. Jeopardy champ issues apology for past tweets.

Hey, I just wanted to own up to the fact that over the years on Twitter, I've definitely tweeted some unartful and insensitive things. Sometimes they worked as jokes in my head and I was dismayed to see how they read on screen. 1/x — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 30, 2020

But I think that practice may have given the impression I stand by every failed joke I've ever posted here. Not at all! 3/x — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 30, 2020

If 2020 has taught us anything, it's that we should be kinder to one another. I look forward to heading into 2021 with that in mind. 5/x — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 30, 2020

IRELAND. COVID lockdown: “People must stop socializing in each other’s homes for several weeks under new pandemic restrictions announced Wednesday by the Irish government. … Ministers decided to delay the reopening of schools by a week to January 11 and extend a ban on air flights and passenger ferries from Britain until January 6 at least.”

CHINA. Government approves first state-owned COVID vaccine: “The Sinopharm vaccine had already been given to groups such as health care professionals and essential workers under emergency-use guidelines as part of China’s program to inoculate 50 million people before the Lunar New Year holiday in February. But the go-ahead should allow it to be supplied more broadly at home and moves Beijing closer to being able to ship it abroad.”

REMIX OF THE DAY. Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa “Real Groove”.

