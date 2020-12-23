Palm Springs Gay Clothing-Optional Resort INNdulge is Up for Sale

INNdulge, Palm Springs’ long-running clothing optional gay resort in the Warm Sands neighborhood, can be yours for a cool $10.8 million.

The Bay Area Reporter reports that owners Jon Jackson and his partner, Sandy Miller, have “stipulated that whoever buys it keeps the property as a gay resort.”

The owners said they had not planned to sell but were informed by a broker that commercial investors were turning to lodging as a safe haven from office and retail space: “(The broker) said that if we were thinking of selling INNdulge in the next five years, we should do it now.”

The BAR adds: “Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism public relations manager Randy Garner told the B.A.R. that all the city’s gay bars have survived the pandemic and he has not heard of any of the city’s gay resorts that have had to permanently close.”