Buffalo Gay Bar Open Since 1974 Facing Closure After Being Rejected for COVID Relief Grant and Owner Wonders if LGBTQ Businesses Were Excluded: WATCH

Mystery surrounds who got grants and why in Erie County, New York’s small business COVID relief program and Nicholas Tiede, owner of The Underground nightclub, thought the club had a good chance of receiving the federal funding because minority-owned businesses were supposed to get priority, but the bar’s application was rejected and Tiede wonders if LGBTQ-owned businesses were included in that category. Now The Underground Niteclub, open since 1974, may have to close.

Watch WGRZ’s report:

Tiede is trying to raise enough money to keep the bar open via a GoFundMe campaign which you can find HERE.

Wrote Tiede on the fundraiser: “Underground Niteclub is one of the longest running LGBTQIA+ establishment with historic roots tying back to some of the first gay bars in Buffalo at this location in the 1960s. We have been proud to create an important safe space for our community and allies as well as working with organizations in our community to give back in fundraising efforts. Like many small businesses we are hit hard by the pandemic and covid related regulations. Despite the shut down, reoccurring operation costs such as rent must be paid which cost thousands per month. Unfortunately despite several attempts, we have not been able to get aid from the government to help with this burden. We understand many are affected by this pandemic and we do not expect anything however any help to lighten this burden would be greatly appreciated and help this establishment survive and continue to be able to provide a safe space to our community.”