Violinist and actor Edmund Bagnell, known to many audiences from his role in the popular gay string quartet Well-Strung, has released a cover of the 1950 Christmas classic “(Everybody’s Waitin’ for) The Man with the Bag”.

Accompanying Bagnell’s version is a video tribute to some of his (and our) favorite holiday films. Check out his spirited cover below, and more from him HERE.

And here’s an extra gift: his cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”.