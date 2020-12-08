Goya Foods CEO Said AOC Was Named ‘Employee of the Month’ After Calling for Boycott

Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue said Monday that the company named Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) its ‘Employee of the Month’ earlier this year after she called for a boycott of the brand.

RELATED: Ivanka Trump Promotes Goya Beans, Violating Ethics Rules, Launching Memes

AOC’s remarks came after Unanue attended a roundtable at the White House and praised Donald Trump.

Great episode @MichaelBerrySho! AOC Was the first to line up to #boycott #Goya and even encouraged ppl to make their own #adobo! 🤦🏻‍♂️ Turned on her own ppl! @GoyaFoods gave her employee of the month because her boycott boosted their sales 1,000%! Welcome to Texas GOYA! pic.twitter.com/dYamq6Ntxf — Chingo Bling (@ChingoBling) December 8, 2020

USA Today reports: “Goya Foods bills itself as the country’s largest Hispanic-owned food company. Some Latinos expressed disappointment with the CEO’s praise for a president who they say continuously attacks Latinos. ‘Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling ‘how to make your own Adobo,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter following the roundtable, later sharing an alternative recipe to the Adobo seasoning, which is part of the Goya brand – a well-known Latino household item.”

Said Unanue: “When she boycotted us, our sales actually increased 1,000%, so we gave her an honorary — we never were able to hand it to her — she got employee of the month for bringing attention to Goya and our adobo.”