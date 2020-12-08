Grilled About Trump’s Executive Order Prioritizing COVID Vaccine for Americans, Top ‘Operation Warp Speed’ Adviser Replies, ‘Frankly, I Don’t Know’ — WATCH

The top adviser for the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine program says he doesn’t know anything about the executive order the president has promised to sign today prioritizing COVID vaccine for Americans first.

“Frankly, I don’t know,” said Chief Science Adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui when asked about it by George Stephanopoulos. “And frankly, I’m staying out of this. I can’t comment.”

“You don’t know?” asked an incredulous Stephanopoulos. “But you’re the chief science adviser for Operation Warp Speed.”

“I don’t know exactly what this order is about,” Slaoui replied.

