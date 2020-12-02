Homophobic Karen, ID’ed as Beverly Hills Salon Owner, Hit with Onslaught of Bad Yelp Reviews

A homophobic Karen who went viral for an on-camera tirade in which she used gay slurs and had a lot of other very 2020 stuff to say has been identified as Gina Bisignano, the owner of Gina’s Eyelashes and Skincare in Beverly Hills.

TMZ gives an update on its original story, saying Yelp shut down the reviews on her page because people were leaving reviews like the “owner of this salon is a blatant racist, homophobic, transphobic, xenophobic, conspiracy theorist, tar faced loser” and “this place is great. They help create the illusion of beauty on the outside, so I can hide all my hateful, Q conspiracies, and homophobia on the inside.”