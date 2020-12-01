Towleroad Gay News

Homophobic Trump-Supporting ‘Karen’ Lips Off About L.A. Lockdown: WATCH

Anti-lockdown protesters stormed the home of L.A. County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer in the Echo Park section on Sunday, and one attendee had a lot to say.

TMZ reports: “This woman, not wearing a mask, went on a homophobic rant while protesting outside the home of L.A. County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. The video starts with the woman firing off a homophobic slur at the person recording her. She added Nazi and brainwashing accusations too … just for good measure. Believe it or not, the video got even worse when the woman made an outlandish accusation about abortions. Also worth noting is her wardrobe choice for the occasion.”

Another angle:

More from the protest:

