Homophobic Trump-Supporting ‘Karen’ Lips Off About L.A. Lockdown: WATCH

Anti-lockdown protesters stormed the home of L.A. County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer in the Echo Park section on Sunday, and one attendee had a lot to say.

TMZ reports: “This woman, not wearing a mask, went on a homophobic rant while protesting outside the home of L.A. County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. The video starts with the woman firing off a homophobic slur at the person recording her. She added Nazi and brainwashing accusations too … just for good measure. Believe it or not, the video got even worse when the woman made an outlandish accusation about abortions. Also worth noting is her wardrobe choice for the occasion.”

Another angle:

Some hostility between neighbors and protesters. One protester calls a neighbor “disgusting” and a “new world order satanist.” She later uses a homosexual slur at the neighbor. pic.twitter.com/EMtj7dSsKL — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) November 30, 2020

More from the protest:

Helicopter watching crowd of about 40 pic.twitter.com/szrKVRtNHZ — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) November 30, 2020

Paul Onaga, who has been serving as the point person between the protesters and police, instructs the protesters to circulate in front of the house. This is to avoid a declaration of unlawful assembly. pic.twitter.com/g6Lbc0zktT — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) November 30, 2020

