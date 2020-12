Todrick Hall has reimagined his 2019 hit “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” once again, this time with a holiday twist, bringing his full ensemble of elves along for the ride. Enjoy.

Todrick also notes that COVID compliance was provided by Hood Care: “In accordance with state and local laws and regulations, this production took necessary precautions due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, including testing for all cast and crew on set, social distancing & sanitizing of all production elements.”