Hungary Bans Same-Sex Adoption, Passes Constitutional Amendment Defining ‘Family’ as ‘Man-Woman Marriage’ Days After Lawmaker is Busted in 25-Person Gay Orgy

Hungary’s parliament, under Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling nationalist Fidesz party, on Tuesday passed laws banning adoption by gay couples and passed a constitutional amendment defining family as a married man-woman couple.

Reuters reports: “The legislation … says only married couples can adopt children and single people can only adopt with special permission from the family affairs minister. Hungary does not allow gay marriage. Parliament also amended the constitution, with a dozen new rules including a new definition for family as the union of a father who is a man and a mother who is a woman, redefining the clause to exclude alternative family types. Although there are exceptions when single people or family members can adopt children, ‘the main rule is that only married couples can adopt a child, that is, a man and a woman who are married,’ Justice Minister Judit Varga wrote in the law.”

The new laws also “effectively rule out legal changes to a person’s gender,” Bloomberg adds.

The laws come days after Szájer József, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Hungary, got busted at a gay orgy in Brussels, Belgium amid the COVID lockdown there.

József is a member of Orban’s Fidesz party.