Anti-LGBTQ Hungarian Lawmaker Resigns After Getting Busted at COVID Lockdown Orgy in Gay Nightclub

Szájer József, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Hungary, has resigned after getting busted at an orgy in the basement of a Brussels gay bar over the weekend amid the COVID lockdown there.

The New York Post reports: “The sex party in the Belgian capital took place Friday in the bar on Rue des Pierres, the Brussels Times reported, citing local media. The European Union official, who has not been identified, allegedly tried to flee but was caught and questioned by authorities, according to La Dernière Heure. All of the attendees — most of whom were naked men — were fined for violating the coronavirus measures, a source told Het Laatste Nieuws.”

We sadly welcomed József #Szájer 's resignation. His political creed, the uncompromising representation of #HU 's sovereignty and the interests of HU citizens are values ​​that will continue to serve as the basic principles of our delegation. https://t.co/BVixOv0wQX November 29, 2020

József, who was later identified as the MEP, released a statement: “A newspaper ran in the Belgian press today about a house party in Brussels on Friday that I was attending. After the police certificate, I indicated that I was a representative because I did not have a card, the police conducted the procedure, was given a verbal warning and then taken home. I didn’t use drugs, I offered to the police on the spot to have an official test done, but they didn’t. Police said an ecstasy pill was found. It’s not mine, I don’t know who placed it and how. I made a statement to the police about this. I am sorry that I have violated the rules of assembly, it was irresponsible on my part, I will take the penalties for that.”

Szájer is a longtime representative of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party, VICE reports: “Fidesz has waged an assault on LGBTQ rights in Hungary since coming to power in a so-called defence of what it terms ‘Christian values’. This year alone, the Hungarian government has ended gender recognition for transgender people and legislated to ensure that only heterosexual married couples can adopt children.”