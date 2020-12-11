Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named TIME’s ‘Person of the Year’ While Trump Nabs ‘Loser of the Year’ Title

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have received TIME magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ honor.

Wrote TIME: “The Democratic ticket was an unlikely partnership: forged in conflict and fused over Zoom, divided by generation, race and gender. They come from different coasts, different ideologies, different Americas. But they also have much in common, says Biden: working-class backgrounds, blended families, shared values. “We could have been raised by the same mother,” he says. In an age of tribalism, the union aims to demonstrate that differences don’t have to be divides.”

After TIME announced the annual tribute, the hashtags #TIMELoserTrump and #LoserOfTheYear flew to the top of Twitter’s trending topics.

And while Trump didn’t get the honor as much as he might have wanted it, he was named the “Loser of the Year” by Germany’s largest magazine Der Spiegel.