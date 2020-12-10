Bua Noi and Cher, Melania Packing, Dianne Feinstein, Taylor Swift’s Evermore, True Blood, Frankenshirt, RuPaul’s Drag Race: HOT LINKS

PACKING. Melania ready to go: “She just wants to go home,” said another source familiar with Melania Trump’s state of mind. Asked how the first lady feels about rumors her husband might announce a 2024 bid, the source added: “That might not go over well.”

DON’T COME BACK. 60 percent don’t want Trump to run again in 2024, according to poll: “The survey found just 32 percent of respondents think the president should run for a second nonconsecutive term. A majority of Republicans said they would support Trump running in 2024, but the percentage, 67 percent, is significantly lower than the over 90 percent support he enjoyed among his party during the election.”

DIANNE FEINSTEIN. 87-year-old California senator’s mental decline under scrutiny after several incidents: “But many others familiar with Feinstein’s situation describe her as seriously struggling, and say it has been evident for several years. Speaking on background, and with respect for her accomplished career, they say her short-term memory has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have. They describe Feinstein as forgetting what she has said and getting upset when she can’t keep up.”

STEVEN SODERBERGH. Calm down about Warner Bros. releasing movies in the home: “It’s just a reaction to an economic reality….”

GIRD YOUR LOINS. HBO is rebooting True Blood.

BUA NOI. Cher would like your help in rescuing another animal, the sole gorilla left in a Bangkok zoo.

TOM COTTON. GOP Arkansas Senator calls for special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden: “These investigations span multiple jurisdictions and if Joe Biden becomes president then all of those prosecutors are in line to be fired next month. If there were ever circumstances that created a conflict of interest and called for a special counsel, I think those circumstances are present here.”

SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE DAY. Taylor Swift announces sister record to folklore.

ENTICINGLY TRENDY OR TERRIFYING? The Frankenshirt.

