Mariah Carey Brought to Tears by TikToker’s Whitney Houston Christmas Surprise: WATCH

Clay Layton is a TikToker who is “trying to get back into creating & sharing ✨Music.” Now that Mariah Carey (and more than 2 million viewers) noticed his magical mix of “All I Want for Christmas is You”, we’d say he’s definitely found a way back in.
Tweeted Mariah: “Wow…this video took me by surprise and brought me to tears.”
