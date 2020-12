Journalist Jonathan Capehart launched The Sunday Show on MSNBC over the weekend, and closed his first show with an inspirational and emotional retelling of his career trajectory as a Pulitzer Prize-winning news commentator and writer. This included thanks to his mother and his husband Nick, and a very special uncle.

Y'all! Yesterday was just beyond. Thank you for all the kind words about #TheSundayShow debut and my "Bye Line." 🥰♥️🙏🏾



📸 by ⁦⁦@PFacesmua⁩ pic.twitter.com/VbwnmlXZmi — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) December 14, 2020