Critical Care Nurse is First to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S. — WATCH

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse in the New York City borough of Queens, was the first person in the United States to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination as it rolled out across the country today.

Here is a look at the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being given to frontline workers in Queens, New York. pic.twitter.com/FdivfD0MvZ — MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle (@RuhleOnMSNBC) December 14, 2020

The NY Post reports: “Applause broke out as Lindsay was jabbed with the potentially life-saving shot. ‘It didn’t feel any different from taking any other vaccine,’ Lindsay said right after she was given the shot by Northwell Health director of employee health services Michelle Chester. ‘I am feeling well. I would like to thank all the front line workers,’ said Lindsay. ‘I feel hopeful. I feel relieved.'”