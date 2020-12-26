Michael Alig Dead, Nashville, L.A. COVID, Lindsey Graham, 737 Max, The Queen, Roger Stone, Joe Exotic: WEEKEND HOT LINKS

PARTY MONSTER. “Club kid killer” Michael Alig found dead of heroin overdose on Christmas eve: “The 54-year-old former scene fixture-turned-slay convict was discovered by an ex-boyfriend just before midnight in his Washington Heights pad, authorities said. Alig’s ex ‘was there and saw him unconscious and called 911,”’ a police source said. ‘[Alig] was on his side.’ Detectives recovered several zip-lock plastic bags, apparently containing heroin, from the home, as well as drug paraphernalia, officials said.”

L.A. Hospitals running dangerously low on oxygen amid massive surge in COVID cases: “Patients are waiting as many as eight hours in ambulances before they can enter the emergency room. With intensive care units at 0% available capacity, health officials are urging that people avoid emergency rooms or dialing 911 for assistance unless absolutely necessary.”

FLORIDA. Ron DeSantis’s spokesman deletes Twitter account after tasteless tweet: “Fred Piccolo, spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis, deactivated his Twitter account Wednesday after he tweeted in the middle of night that photos of each dead COVID-19 victim should be balanced with 99 photos of people who survive the disease.”

NASHVILLE. Aerial footage shows massive damage of explosions that rocked city on Christmas day.

JOE EXOTIC. He’s still hoping for a Trump pardon: “I have been sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms,” Exotic wrote in the letter. “Please be my hero…My hands are damaged from the abuse in jail so I’m sorry for the soppy (sic) writing and spelling. Allow me to make you proud, to make America proud, to make the world proud. Be my hero please.”

LINDSEY GRAHAM. Kissing dear leader’s ass in a Christmas tweet.

Both are reasonable demands, and I hope Congress is listening. The biggest winner would be the American people. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 26, 2020

I will not stand by and watch this travesty of a bill happen without reigning in Big Tech. End Section 230 now, before it is too late. So bad for our Country. Show courage, and do what’s right!!! https://t.co/V99lShpLCe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

HARRY, MEGHAN, and ARCHIE. Merry illustrated Xmas from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

FEEL GOOD VIDEO. Man rescues deer from frozen pond.

STOCKING STUFFER. Thor beside the Xmas tree.

SAFE TO FLY? Boeing 737 Max shuts down engine, returns to airport after trouble. “An Air Canada flight crew on Tuesday shut down an engine on a Boeing 737 Max-8 shortly after takeoff and diverted to Tucson, Arizona during a flight between Marana, Arizona and Montreal, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed.”

THE QUEEN. Her Christmas message: “Let the light of Christmas, the spirit of selflessness, love and, above all, hope, guide us in the times ahead.”

‘CHRISTMAS MIRACLE’ Trump and Melania touted the COVID vaccine in a recorded Christmas message. “We’re grateful for all the scientists, researchers, manufacturing workers, and service members, who have worked tirelessly to make this breakthrough possible. It is truly a Christmas miracle.”

NYC. Men threw cans of food at teen girl, made homophobic threats: “The teen was at a playground on Courtlandt Avenue near East 153rd Street around 9 p.m. Dec. 12 when the three men confronted and attacked her, tearing a ligament in her knee, police said.”

ROGER STONE. Post-pardon, he’s threatening to sue the Department of Justice, Bill Barr and others: “The terms of my pardon allow me to sue the Department of Justice, Robert Mueller, James Comey, John Brennan, Rod Rosenstein, Josnathan Kravis (sic), Aaron ‘Fat Ass’ Zelinsky, Jeanie Rhee (sic), and Michael Morando. My lawyers will be filing formal complaints for prosecutorial misconduct’s with DOJ office of professional responsibility at the same time I file a 25 million dollar lawsuit against the DOJ and each of these individuals personally.”

