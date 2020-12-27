FBI Investigating Whether Person of Interest in Nashville Bombing Was Paranoid About 5G Technology

Officials on Saturday identified Anthony Quinn Warner, a Nashville area resident, as a person of interest in the bombing that took place outside an AT&T facility in downtown Nashville on Christmas day.

Here is his house from Google maps with RV pic.twitter.com/YFZZCfCp32 — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) December 26, 2020

CBS News reports: “Warner, a Nashville area resident, had a similar make and model RV as the one in photos released to the public. Warner was described as a 63-year-old White man. FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Korneski said Saturday there is no indication of additional explosive threats. He said officials had received about 500 tips and are ‘not working on any assumptions.'”

WTVF adds: “The network’s Senior Investigative Correspondent Catherine Herridge reported DNA tests are being done on the remains found at the scene on 2nd Avenue, to determine if they belong to the suspect.”

WSMV reports: “Realtor Steve Fridrich contacted the FBI after reading Warner’s name, as for several years, a man by the name of Tony Warner had worked for him for several years doing information technology work. Fridrich confirms that agents asked him whether or not Warner had paranoia about 5G technology. Fridrich told the agents that Warner had never spoken to him about that. But a source close to the federal investigation said that among several different tips and angles, agents are investigating whether or not Warner had paranoia that 5G technology was being used to spy on Americans.”

5G technology has been the subject of multiple baseless and debunked conspiracy theories that have taken hold online in recent years, including that the new generation of wireless technology is the cause of coronavirus.