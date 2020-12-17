Mike Pence Will Preside Over Final Confirmation of Biden’s Victory and Then Fly Out of Town

Vice President Mike Pence plans to leave town immediately following the January 6 confirmation of Joe Biden as president-elect, which he is mandated to oversee.

Politico reports that after Pence presides over the session of Congress formalizing Biden’s win, he’ll likely incur the “wrath of GOP voters who believe President Donald Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen from him.” But there’s a plan: “Pence could dodge their ire by leaving Washington immediately for the Middle East and Europe. According to three U.S. officials familiar with the planning, the vice president is eyeing a foreign trip that would take him overseas for nearly a week…”

Bahrain, Israel and Poland are already on the schedule. Full report here.