French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for COVID, is Symptomatic

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms, though it’s unclear what they are.

CNN reports: “The Elysee Palace said in a statement that Macron, 42, was diagnosed after he was tested ‘at the onset of the first symptoms.’ … .In accordance with current health regulations applicable to all, the President of the Republic will isolate himself for 7 days. He continues to work and carry out his activities remotely.’ The French President had meetings with a number of other top European leaders in recent days, several of whom announced they would quarantine in the wake of Macron’s diagnosis.”