Rudy Giuliani Returns to Pushing Baseless Election Fraud Conspiracy Theories After Being Released from Hospital After COVID Treatment

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was released from the hospital on Thursday morning where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19. He quickly returned to pushing baseless election fraud conspiracy theories in an effort to overturn the presidential election.

Tweeted Giuliani: “Back 100% and lost little time.”

Testifying at 11Am before Georgia legislature on the additional “Live from Atlanta” election theft tapes.



No evidence of fraud.



Watch the Video tapes and make up your own mind. December 10, 2020

Mayor @RudyGiuliani at Georgia hearing: Anyone who said fraud isn't real after seeing the Georgia video, is lying! pic.twitter.com/xmhvdRJLj4 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) December 10, 2020

The Hill reports: “Giuliani said in a radio interview on Wednesday that he had received some of the same treatments as Trump did after he tested positive in October, though he did not specify what medications. The president was given the Regeneron antibody therapy when he tested positive and he repeatedly credited the drug with rapidly improving his condition despite spending three days at the hospital. The therapy is not widely available to the general public, but the former New York City mayor is the latest Trump ally to benefit from his close relationship with the president during his bout with the virus.”