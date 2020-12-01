Sean Hannity: Trump ‘Out the Door Needs to Pardon His Whole Family and Himself’ — LISTEN

Speaking with former Trump campaign lawyer and genuine nutjob Sidney Powell on Monday, FOX News host Sean Hannity advised the president to pardon himself and his entire family.

Said Hannity on his radio show: “The president out the door needs to pardon his whole family and himself, because they want this witch hunt to go on in perpetuity. They’re so full of rage and insanity against the president… I assume that the power of the pardon is absolute, and that he should be able to pardon anybody that he wants to.”