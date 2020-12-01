Arizona GOP Governor Rejected Trump’s Phone Call as He Was Certifying State’s Vote for Biden: WATCH

Back in July, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey told reporters that he and Donald Trump spoke so often that he changed the ringtone on his phone to “Hail to the Chief” so he wouldn’t miss the president’s call.

On Monday, as Ducey was certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona, he silenced his phone as it rang with “Hail to the Chief.”

Trump attacked Ducey on Twitter, tweeting: “Why is he rushing to put a Democrat in office, especially when so many horrible things concerning voter fraud are being revealed at the hearing going on right now. @OANN What is going on with @dougducey? Republicans will long remember!”

Ducey later tweeted: “I’ve been pretty outspoken about Arizona’s election system, and bragged about it quite a bit, including in the Oval Office. And for good reason. We’ve been doing early voting since 1992. Arizona didn’t explore or experiment this year. We didn’t cancel election day voting as some pushed for — we weren’t going to disenfranchise any voter. In Arizona, we have some of the strongest election laws in the country, laws that prioritize accountability and clearly lay out procedures for conducting, canvassing, and even contesting the results of an election.”

“We’ve got ID at the polls,” Ducey continued. “We review EVERY signature (every single one) on early ballots — by hand — unlike other states that use computers. Prohibitions on ballot harvesting. Bipartisan poll observers. Clear deadlines, including no ballots allowed after Election Day. The problems that exist in other states simply don’t apply here. I’ve also said all along, I’m going to follow the law. So here’s what the law says…It requires the Secretary of State, in the presence of the Governor and the Attorney General, to canvass the election on the fourth Monday following the general election. That was today. This can ONLY be delayed if counties DECLINE to certify their results. ALL 15 counties in Arizona — counties run by both parties — certified their results. The canvass of the election triggers a 5-day window for any elector to bring a credible challenge to the election results in court. If you want to contest the results, now is the time. Bring your challenges. That’s the law. I’ve sworn an oath to uphold it, and I take my responsibility seriously.”

