‘Cry a Little Bit’ at SNL Weekend Update’s Horrific Look Back at Trump’s Presidency: WATCH

“Barring a reverse Christmas miracle, this is the last Weekend Update with Donald Trump still in office,” said SNL’s Colin Jost ahead of a look back at #45’s horrific presidency, lowlights of which included mocking disabled people, tossing paper towels to Puerto Ricans, hugging the American flag, yelling at a young boy mowing the lawn, and more.

Added Jost: “America, don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened — and then probably cry a little bit. I don’t know. I’m still working it out with my therapist.”