Trump Denies Asking Advisers About Possibility of Imposing Martial Law to ‘Re-Run’ Election

In a late night tweet, Donald Trump denied a New York Times report that he asked advisers about the possibility of imposing martial law to re-run the 2020 presidential election.

Tweeted Trump: “Martial law = Fake News. Just more knowingly bad reporting!”

Trump was considering naming conspiracy theorist nutjob Sidney Powell as special counsel in an investigation of voter fraud, the New York Times reported, and in a meeting with advisers about the plan he asked about a suggestion that former national security adviser Michael Flynn had floated earlier this week: imposing martial law to “re-run” the election.