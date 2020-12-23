North Carolina Wedding Venue Tells Gay Couple to Find Somewhere Else to Get Married: WATCH

The Warehouse on Ivy, a wedding venue in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, told Kasey Mayfield and Brianna May to get lost when they inquired about renting the space for their wedding.

The Warehouse on Ivy explained their rejection in a statement to Fox8 News: “Although we love and respect everyone in our community, their own decision making and beliefs, we also strongly believe in our Christian values.”

Said Mayfield: “It’s really hurtful, getting denied just because of who you are. We’re still going to get married in Winston-Salem and it’s still going to be amazing, even if it’s not at this one venue.”