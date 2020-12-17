Nicolle Wallace Smacks Down Pearl-Clutching Marco Rubio After Biden Campaign Manager Calls GOP Lawmakers ‘a Bunch of F**kers’

Biden’s incoming deputy chief of staff and former campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon made headlines on Wednesday after an interview was published in Glamour in which she called GOP lawmakers “a bunch of f**kers.”

Said O’Malley Dillon: “The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity. In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f—ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

On Wednesday night, Marco Rubio decided to chime in. “Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think? Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers.”

Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 17, 2020

But MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace walloped Rubio with a bit of truth-telling: “Are we really talking about the f word in any context other than the f-ing people who stood by Trump as he boasted about ‘grabbing women in the pussy’, smeared ‘shit hole countries’ called black NFL players ‘sons of bitches’ and assaulted our democracy while ignoring covid?”

Meanwhile, Axios claims that “some [Biden] donors want O’Malley Dillon, his campaign manager, to apologize — to Biden and perhaps to congressional Republicans.”