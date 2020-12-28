Frothy, Drooling Trump Supporter Charged with Assault After Spitting on BLM Protester: WATCH

Three Trump supporters were charged with assault at a post-Christmas rally in Swampscott, Massachusetts (north of Boston) on Saturday in what has become a weekly face-off between MAGA cultists and Black Lives Matter protesters.

One of the assaults was captured and shared to the social video platform TikTok.

The Daily Item reports: “David Walbourne of Wareham reportedly threw closed-fist punches at both a man and a woman, striking the megaphones that they were holding and driving them into their faces, police said. … Another, Michael Ross, 29, of Beverly, was arrested on charges of striking a woman with a flagpole. … A third man, Scott Marberblatt, 59, of Swampscott, intentionally coughed on a counter-protestor and was also charged with assault, police said. A Swampscott officer witnessed the incident and reported that he saw spit come out of Marberblatt’s mouth and land on the victim.”

Marberblatt, who was captured on video shared to TikTok, claimed that he was coughing accidentally.

A few other charmers: