Hilaria Baldwin, AOC vs Schumer, La Scala, Jared Kushner and Pardons, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Puerto Vallarta COVID: HOT LINKS

MASS VACCINES. Europe set to vaccinate 450 million against COVID. “Today, we start turning the page on a difficult year,” Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president wrote on Twitter. “The #COVID19 vaccine has been delivered to all EU countries.”

AOC VS. SCHUMER. New York Democratic Party chair warns her not to challenge him: “I think it would be a primary driven by ambition more than by need,” Jay Jacobs told The Post. “Chuck Schumer has been a progressive force in the state for decades,” added the chairman of the state Democratic committee. “She has a constituency that admires her and supports her, and they’re in her community, and I think it would be a loss for them if she were to do that.”

LA SCALA. Beverly Hills restaurant denounced for down-low New Years Eve party. “The official rep for the City of Beverly Hills says, ‘We understand this is an incredibly difficult time for all of our businesses, however the County Order does currently prohibit indoor and outdoor dining, including in the City of Beverly Hills.'”

TRUMP PARDONS. Jared Kushner is the organizer: “Everyone’s sending emails to Jared,” an insider source said. “If you want to make something happen, go to Jared.”

RESCUE DOG! German shepherd captured on video saving senior dog from drowning in swimming pool.

BECKETT. Jesse Tyler Ferguson introduces the world to his and Justin Mikita’s five-month-old son.

WONDER WOMAN 1984. Did it disappoint you too?

MATT GAETZ. Florida attorney wants GOP congressman Matt Gaetz disbarred: “Pam Keith contends that Gaetz’s conduct in the aftermath of the Nov. 3 election, in which Democrat Joe Biden defeated incumbent Republican Donald Trump, constitutes ‘an act of sedition, and an illegal and immoral effort to disenfranchise millions of American voters.'”

ON THE RAG. This week in the gay magazines…

PUERTO VALLARTA. Hospitals at 100 percent capacity with COVID patients: “In Jalisco, the positivity rate, that is, the risk of acquiring the virus is high, reaching 65%, while statewide, general hospital total occupancy is 33%, three points higher than last week. According to the IRAG Network Information System, the hospitals that are in the red, that is, with a capacity of 78 to 100 percent are the Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital, the Guadalajara Regional Military Hospital, and the Zapopan Military Infirmary, all at 100 percent occupancy.”

HILARIA BALDWIN. Alec Baldwin’s wife responds to accusations that she’s pretending to be Spanish: “Yes, I am a white girl … Europe has a lot of white people in there. My family is white. Ethnically, I am a mix of many many many things. Culturally, I grew up with two cultures. So it’s really as simple as that.”

VIRGINIA. Sheriff’s deputy fired after threatening posts on social media against SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts and other public figures: “Early yesterday our agency was notified about disturbing comments being made on several social media outlets by a deputy sheriff. Sheriff Hill was notified and ordered an Internal Affairs investigation. The investigation has concluded and the deputy has been terminated from employment with our office.”

CHINA. Wuhan journalist who warned world about coronavirus sent to prison: “A Chinese court handed a four-year jail term on Monday to a citizen-journalist who reported from the central city of Wuhan at the peak of last year’s coronavirus outbreak, on grounds of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble,’ her lawyer said.”

MONDAY MUSCLE. Fabricio and Guilherme.